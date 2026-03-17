"These dirty, filthy little rats," will not be solved by the State as abatement bill dies in the House

BOISE, Idaho — A bill that would allow the state to begin abatement measures for invasive roof rats failed in the House on Tuesday morning.

Bill Sponsor Rep. Steve Berch (D - District 15) said Senate Bill 1271aa would have tasked the Department of Agriculture with:



Collecting data to measure how quickly nonnative rats are spreading

Educate the public with information about the issue

Develop an abatement plan to be reported to the legislature next year

Coordinate with the private sector and local agencies as needed to respond to infestations.

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While introducing the bill, Rep. Berch argued it would be the first step in avoiding "tens of millions of dollars in property and agricultural damage."

"It's the first step in creating a plan. The one thing we can't afford to do is nothing," Rep. Berch said. "We don't want to wait another year. The rate that these rats are multiplying and spreading, this is the right time to take action, to at a minimum, figure out where we're at, what's happening, so we can figure out what that plan needs to be."

Other lawmakers debated that the invasive rats are a local issue, rather than a state issue.

"This is not a systemic issue around the state. A lot of these individuals that already deal with the eradication, they have the ability to go and do it," said Rep. David Leavitt (R - District 25). "Local communities and governments can go and contract with some of the eradicators already."

Rep. Faye Thompson (R - District 8) echoed Rep. Leavitt's comments about rats being a local issue, arguing invasive rats will unlikely be seen in higher elevations. "We have elevations in Idaho from 750 ft, all the way up to over 12,000 ft, the majority of which is over 5000 ft in elevation. So saying that, these rats aren't going to go up into the mountains where it's cold and snowy; they can't survive there. So this is a local issue, and I don't think it's fair for the entire state taxpayer to fund something that's going to be only in the Treasure Valley for the most part."

Rep. Lori McCann (R - District 6) argued the issue is of the State's concern, comparing the invasive rats to invasive Quagga Mussels in the Snake River. "If this wasn't a problem, and the individuals could eradicate it, it would be eradicated." She continued, "I think like the Quagga Mussels, we have a problem. And so, these dirty, filthy little rats, need to be eradicated."

McCann's argument was backed by Rep. Britt Raybould (R - District 34). "What this legislation offers is a proactive approach to ensuring, like we did with the Quagga Mussels, that we are in a position to prevent this from becoming an issue that has the potential to impact the state's overall economy in a way that, at this moment in time, doesn't seem like a potential issue. But with the evidence that was provided in committee and that we've heard from residents in the Treasure Valley, very much [it] could not only become a state, statewide issue, but could become an economic one as well," said Rep. Raybould.

Others voiced concerns that the State's involvement could become costly. "Where's the money going to come from to pay for the contract? It's gonna come from resources within USDA that are already being committed to Quagga Mussels or other important things that are going on," argued Rep. Douglas T. Pickett (R - District 27).

In agreement, Rep. Kyle Harris (R - District 7) said, "The second you bring a state agency into anything, there is going to be an ask for money." He continued, "This will grow into millions of dollars that the state is spending because the Department of Ag is being brought into a local issue."

In his closing debate, Rep. Berch argued that monitoring is something the Department of Agriculture already does. "There are several types of invasive species that they currently take care of. In regard to implementing a plan, that plan is going to depend on the data, and if the data says that the situation is one that doesn't require action, the plan would be to continue monitoring."

Once put to a vote, the eradication bill failed in the House, with a vote of 38 Nay, 32 Aye.