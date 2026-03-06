'I've never seen something that big': Boise neighbors finding rats in their backyards

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise neighbor said she trapped the largest rat she has ever seen in her backyard, and a local pest control expert said he has already responded to multiple Treasure Valley homes this year to remove the rodents. As sightings increase, Idaho lawmakers are also taking action.

Britni Killeen, who grew up on a farm in East Idaho, said nothing could have prepared her for what she found in her West Boise backyard.

"I'm a 5th-generation Idahoan, and I've never seen something that big," Killeen said.

Killeen believes the rats may be swimming through the Hyatt Hidden Lakes Reserve and making their way into nearby neighborhoods.

"We live next door to the refuge, and if you have a gap between your fence, which we do, it's about 3 ft, they come into your yard, and they can go under fences," explained Killeen.

Alpha Home Pest Control has served the Treasure Valley for over 10 years. Owner Mike Hill said he has been receiving weekly calls about rat sightings. While some turn out to be false alarms, he has already visited seven Treasure Valley homes this year to remove rats. Hill said many of them may be arriving from out of state and staying because of the mild weather conditions.

"Washington, California, the shipping, the freight coming back and forth, they're kind of stowaways,” Hill said. “Then with the mild winters that we've been having, [it] hasn't really been killing them off.”

Hill said Norway and Roof rats can pose serious risks to both health and property.

"They carry disease, they carry fleas, ticks, they can chew through your wiring in your home," Hill said. “Their teeth grow very rapidly, so there have been cases where they're up there chewing on wires, [and] the house burns down.”

If you spot a rat, Hill recommends calling a professional to ensure there are not more hiding nearby. He also offered several prevention tips.

"The droppings of the fruit, excess fruit, keep that stuff picked up. Make sure that your trash is enclosed in either a hard plastic or metal container," Hill said.

As rat sightings increase across the Treasure Valley, lawmakers are taking notice. On Thursday, the Idaho Senate passed the Rodents of Unusual Size Act, which would declare Norway and roof rats a public health and safety nuisance and requires the state to take action to control and remove them. That bill now heads to the House.

Killeen said the legislation is a step in the right direction.

"Considering how big that rat is, I would definitely say so," Killeen said. "I didn't even know that big of rats could exist in Idaho, but maybe I'm just rural."

