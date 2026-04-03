Idaho lawmakers bring 2026 session to a close, final bills await governor's decision

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Legislature has officially reached the finish line for the 2026 legislative session, wrapping up its work after hundreds of bills were introduced, amended, and debated.

On Thursday, April 2, lawmakers officially adjourned “sine die,” the point at which the session ends and any unfinished legislation is left behind.

What is 'sine die'?

“Sine die” is Latin for “without day,” referring to a legislative adjournment without a scheduled return. In practice, it marks the end of the legislative session for the year.

In Idaho, that typically happens in late March or early April, though there is no fixed adjournment date.

When lawmakers adjourn sine die, any bills that have not passed both chambers are effectively killed and must be reintroduced in a future session to be considered again.

What legislation is awaiting the governor's decision?

While the Idaho House and Senate have adjourned, some work remains for Governor Brad Little, who must either sign or veto dozens of bills passed by lawmakers that have yet to become law.

Most notably, House Bill 822, which would prevent schools and healthcare providers from facilitating a child's gender transition without parental consent, is still awaiting the governor's decision. Additionally, a bill to make it more difficult for someone to access Medicaid expansion has also passed the House and Senate and was sent to the governor's desk.

Other pending bills include proposals on school policy, public safety, tax and budget adjustments, and state program updates. A full list of remaining legislation can be found on the Governor's website.

If Gov. Little doesn't sign or veto a piece of legislation in the next 10 days, excluding Sundays, the measure automatically becomes law.

What didn't make the cut?

Not every high-profile proposal made it across the finish line this year. Several closely watched bills stalled in committee or failed to advance before lawmakers adjourned sine die, ending their chances of becoming law in 2026.

One proposal we have been closely following, House Bill 807, would have allowed parents of children with disabilities to be paid for up to 25 hours of caregiving each week. The bill drew strong support from families but never received a public hearing, largely due to concerns about the roughly $30 million price tag needed to fund the program.

READ MORE | Families 'told to pound sand' as bill to pay parents of disabled children stalls at the Statehouse

Lawmakers also debated how to address growing concerns about rats in parts of the state. A proposal that would have classified rats as an invasive species and allowed local governments to take action advanced out of committee but did not receive a full vote before the session ended.

Another measure that generated significant discussion focused on kratom, a plant-based substance sold as an herbal supplement. A bill to regulate certain kratom products failed in the Senate, while a separate proposal to ban the substance entirely remained in committee when lawmakers adjourned, leaving Idaho without new regulations on the drug this year.

RELATED | Idaho Senate rejects bill to regulate kratom as lawmakers debate full ban on the drug

Under legislative rules, any bill that does not pass both chambers before sine die must be reintroduced in a future session if lawmakers want to consider it again.

So what did pass?

While the adjournment killed a handful of bills, lawmakers approved a wide range of policies during the 2026 session, with a strong focus on tax relief, government spending restraint, public safety, and education policy.

On the financial side, lawmakers approved significant tax cuts and budget reductions, including lowering the individual and corporate income tax rate to 5.3% and reducing state spending for the current fiscal year by nearly $193 million. Legislators also approved additional property tax relief and new investments in transportation and infrastructure projects.

Education policy remained a major priority throughout the session. Lawmakers approved expanded school choice funding, new literacy initiatives, and updated guidelines for the use of artificial intelligence in K-12 education, making Idaho one of the first states to adopt formal AI standards for classrooms. The governor also signed a law requiring a daily moment of silence in public schools.

READ MORE | Idaho becomes one of the first states to pass artificial intelligence guidelines for K-12 education

Child safety and family protections were also a major focus this session. The governor signed “Isaiah’s Law,” expanding protections for children in abuse and neglect cases, along with legislation requiring faster checks on at-risk infants. Another new law increases benefits for families of fallen first responders.

Lawmakers also approved a measure eliminating vehicle registration stickers statewide.

With the Legislature now adjourned, attention shifts to the governor's office, where final decisions on remaining legislation will determine which additional policies take effect before the next session begins in January.

Read more from the 2026 session on Idaho News 6's Inside the Statehouse page.