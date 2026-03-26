CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Two new laws aimed at expanding protections for Idaho children were signed Wednesday morning at the Statehouse, a milestone for families who have turned heartbreak into advocacy.

Back in January, adoptive mother Monique Peyre came to Idaho News 6 heartbroken after a 12-day-old baby boy, Benji, died in Nampa. Peyre, who had previously adopted Benji’s siblings, became a driving force behind legislation designed to better protect vulnerable children across the state.

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On Wednesday, Governor Brad Little signed Isaiah’s Law and the Foster Child Safety Act into law. Peyre’s advocacy was central to both bills, which aim to strengthen child welfare protections and provide clearer guidance to courts and caseworkers.

"It feels very, very surreal to get to this day just because I adopted them [Benji's siblings] about a year ago, April 3rd, and I just never thought it would happen this quickly," Peyre said.

Isaiah’s Law, or Senate Bill 1257, inspired by Peyre’s adopted son, Isaiah, strengthens protections for foster children during parental visitations.

"Today's bills reflect a continued commitment to strengthening the system from multiple angles, protecting children and clearly defining their rights," Governor Little said.

WATCH: Families come together for child protection law signings

Governor Brad Little signs Isaiah’s Law, expanding child protections in Idaho

For Peyre, seeing the bill signed was a way to turn personal tragedy into hope for others.

"It makes their pain and what they went through and the hardship of all of it worth something," she said. "It kind of brings closure to their story."

For Isaiah, the day brought a sense of comfort and security. "I feel… comfortable and safe," Isaiah said.

Peyre also emphasized the importance of persistence in advocacy, encouraging others to take action.

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"I wanna say like the biggest thing was just to start emailing and reaching out to people, and you never know. It really does go a long way," she said.

The Foster Child Safety Act also received the governor’s signature today. This bill updates Idaho’s child welfare policies, giving caseworkers and courts clearer guidance to keep children safe and ensure their well-being remains the top priority.

The last bill in Peyre’s legislative push, Benji’s Law (House Bill 776), is still awaiting a hearing in the Senate. The legislation aims to ensure quicker responses from authorities and remove judgment calls that could delay child safety interventions.

"All we're asking for is a quicker response and no judgment call—just look and see if those are the guidelines that this baby falls under and go check on that baby sooner rather than later," Peyre said.

For Isaiah, the moment was an accomplishment, but he hopes for a day when he can meet his baby brother Benji in heaven.

"I really want to achieve… a day that I get to see… seeing my little, I mean my baby brother that is… is in heaven," Isaiah said.

RELATED | Idaho lawmakers advance bill requiring faster checks on at-risk babies

Benji’s Law is still making its way through the Statehouse, but supporters are hopeful it will also be signed into law by the end of the session.

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This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.