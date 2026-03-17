Idaho lawmakers advance bill requiring faster checks on at-risk babies after Nampa infant dies

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho House Health and Welfare Committee voted on Tuesday to advance House Bill 776, known to supporters as Benji's Law, which would require child welfare agencies to respond faster when infants are reported at risk.

Advocates of the bill say it could help prevent abuse and save lives by making sure at-risk babies are seen quickly by social workers. Several testifiers shared emotional stories about children who may not have survived without timely intervention.

The bill gained momentum after 12-day-old Benjamin died in Nampa while in the care of his parents, Allysen Armenta and Brian Lemke, in early December. Both remain in custody and are facing charges of failure to report a death and injury to a child.

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Boise County Deputy David Gomez, who has previously removed other children from Armenta and Lemke's care, spoke in support, saying that delays in welfare checks often allow families to move before social workers can act.

“Within the 3 days that it takes Health and Welfare to get there, that family's packed up and moved out," he said. "Baby Benjamin's family did this to me. I lost them for 6 months before I found them again and was able to interject and save lives."

Some lawmakers raised concerns about parental rights and due process, questioning whether the bill might infringe on those protections. Supporters said the bill does not remove children or override parents’ rights — it simply asks agencies to act more quickly when there is reason to be concerned.

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The committee’s 12-4 vote sends the bill to the House floor with a “do pass” recommendation.

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