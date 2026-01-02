Court documents reveal new details in Nampa infant death, 5 children previously removed

NAMPA, Idaho — Newly released court documents reveal more details on the case involving a 12-day-old baby boy who was found dead earlier this month in Nampa.

According to a probable cause affidavit, police were dispatched to a property near Lone Star Road early Dec. 16 after a 911 call reporting an unresponsive infant. Officials arrived to find the baby not breathing.

The affidavit states the baby’s father, Brian Lemke, made the 911 call and was at the scene when officers arrived. Lemke told officers the child’s mother, Allysen Armenta, was not there; police, however, found Armenta roughly an hour later hiding inside a camp trailer on the property.

Investigators said that the baby appeared to have been moved after death and that no CPR had been performed before first responders arrived. The official autopsy report and toxicology screen are still pending, but initial findings indicate that the cause of death was likely suffocation, according to court documents.

The couple’s recent arrest is not their first encounter with child welfare authorities. Records show five children have previously been removed from their care due to unsafe living conditions — three in 2019 and two in 2022 — which resulted in misdemeanor injury to a child charges for both parents.

Both Lemke and Armenta are charged with failure to notify or delay notification of death, injury to a child, destruction or concealment of evidence, and resisting or obstructing officers. Each is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Preliminary hearings are scheduled for Jan. 7 for Armenta and Jan. 13 for Lemke.

