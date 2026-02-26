Benji’s Law advances in Idaho Legislature after infant’s death in Nampa

BOISE, Idaho — A bill aimed at strengthening protections for at-risk infants is moving forward in the Idaho Legislature following the death of a 12-day-old baby in Nampa last December.

Benji’s Law, also known as the Urgent Infant Safety Act, was officially printed on Wednesday by the Idaho House Health and Welfare Committee. The legislation is designed to require faster response times from child welfare authorities when infants are reported to be in high-risk situations.

The bill was urgently pushed after 12-day-old Benjamin died while in the care of his parents, Allysen Armenta and Brian Lemke, in early December. Both remain in custody and are facing charges of failure to report a death and injury to a child.

Foster parent Kevin Watson, who is part of the group advocating for the bill, said the tragedy highlighted gaps in the system.

“When baby Benji died in their parents’ care, we immediately recognized that as an urgent safety concern,” Watson said.

Under the proposed law, when the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare receives a report involving an infant considered high-risk — including cases involving prior convictions for child abuse, terminated parental rights, or substance exposure — the department would be required to verify the report within 12 hours and conduct a priority safety assessment within 24 hours.

Rep. Steve Tanner, R-Nampa, is sponsoring the bill.

“What this bill does is it aims to protect every child in Idaho, especially those living with parents or guardians who have aggravated histories that put prior children at risk, or children born to parents struggling with addiction,” Tanner said.

Supporters say the legislation does not create new investigative procedures but instead elevates certain cases to the highest priority to ensure a faster response.

Watson said Benjamin’s case is not unique.

“Baby Benji is not the first young child that we’ve seen in a situation like this that has lasting health and psychological effects from something that should have been urgently responded to,” he said.

Benji’s Law is expected to be scheduled for a full committee hearing before it can advance to the Idaho House floor.

