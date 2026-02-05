Father charged in infant death case pleads not guilty to all charges

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — On Thursday morning in Canyon County Court, Brian Lemke pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of injury to a child and failure to report a death.

The charges stem from the death of Brian Lemke and Allysen Armenta's 12-day-old infant on Dec. 16, 2025. At the time of the infant's death, Child Protective Services was actively trying to locate the parents to perform a welfare check on the newborn.

The infant's cause of death remains under investigation.

Allysen Armenta is charged with the same crimes, and her preliminary hearing is set for Mar. 11, 2026.

Now, Brian Lemke will appear for a jury trial in Canyon County Court on May 11, 13, and 15, with hearings beginning each day at 8:30 a.m. There will also be a pre-trial conference for Lemke on Apr. 6 at 2:30 p.m.

Lemke and Armenta have a prior child neglect case. In 2019, officers visited their South Boise home and found three toddlers living in dangerous, filthy conditions. The couple was arrested, later pleading guilty to three counts of injury to a child. Each served one day in jail before being released on supervised probation. Multiple children were removed from their custody after that incident.

