State review finds authorities followed law in Nampa infant death, urges stronger child safety policies

NAMPA, Idaho — The Idaho Health and Social Services Ombudsman Office reviewed the death of a 12-day-old infant in Nampa and found that authorities acted according to current laws and policies.

The infant’s parents, Allysen Armenta and Brian Lemke, face multiple felony charges, including injury to a child and failure to report a death. Court documents show the couple has had five children removed from their care in the past. Armenta’s preliminary hearing is set for March 11, and Lemke’s jury trial is scheduled for May 11, 13, and 15.

The report noted that while agencies followed procedures, changes to laws or policies could be considered to make child safety checks a higher priority when parents have a history of serious risk. The report also urges the community to stay alert and involved in protecting children.

"Each of us has a role to play," wrote Ombudsman Trevor Sparrow in the report. "Whether by volunteering at shelters, serving as a mentor, participating on task forces, or simply offering support to families in need, community involvement is essential."

Read the full report below —

