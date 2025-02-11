Governor Brad Little talks about transgender athletes, immigration and Elon Musk

BOISE, Idaho — About a week after Governor Brad Little visited Washington D.C with other dignitaries for the signing of an executive order from President Trump, senior reporter Don Nelson sat down with Gov. Little for an exclusive interview to talk about that moment.

The President's executive order prohibits transgender athletes from competing in women's sports. Then, this week the Governor proclaimed February 2025 to be "The War on Woman's Sports is over Month." I asked him why he mentioned the Boise State women's volleyball team in his State of the State and why the House and Senate have to make a proclamation about it?

"Really it's unfair to the woman on that team. How else were we going to make the point? This started before the election was resolved and now, we know what the rules are, so we won't have to do that again. A fairness issue? Yes, a fairness issue."

Don Nelson interview with Idaho Governor Brad Little

We also asked the governor if some legislators are guilty of creating non-issues in this legislative session. "That is true, I've vetoed some and I've signed some that have absolutely little chance of having an impact, but they were a message from the legislature, from the voters, that they were concerned about it, yes we do that around here."

"Would you sign a bill into law that requires teachers or someone to read bible scriptures in the classroom?," Nelson asked Gov. Little.

"First off, we don't do that in Idaho, local school boards determine curriculum — we already have language for educational, historical, and reference issues but to mandate, I think the local school boards would have an issue with that."

Another big topic this year, both on the national and local stage is immigration.

We recently reported the latest bill — House Bill 83 — was amended because of concerns from the large dairy industry in the state. There are Agricultural programs where immigrants can come for three years. The governor says the dairy industry does not have that, which was confirmed with the CEO of Idaho Dairymen's Association.

I had to ask the Governor his feelings on Elon Musk — "Do you think Elon Musk has too much power with his new role with the Department of Government Efficiency?," Nelson questioned.

"I have great confidence that President Trump will, if he is over driving his headlights, he'll bring him back to reality. We often reach to people outside the government to give us a fresh look."

And on Donald Trump himself? "I think he just wants to make those first 100 days fulfill those campaign promises he made."