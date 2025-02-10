Latest version of Idaho immigration bill passes House

BOISE, Idaho — Immigration legislation is moving through the Statehouse. Last Wednesday there was a demonstration over H.B. 11, which pertains to immigration, but on Monday it was replaced by H.B. 83, clarifying what law enforcement can and cannot do.

Co-sponsor of H.B. 83 Republican Representative Bruce Skaug says this bill is intended to go after criminals. “This isn’t going after people who don’t look like us, don’t speak our language, it’s going after people who are involved potentially in crimes.”

H.B. 83 says law enforcement officers may enforce the provisions only when a person is detained or investigated for suspected commission of an independent felony crime — unrelated to their documentation status. The first offense is a misdemeanor and the second will be a felony, at which point the state can begin the deportation process if the person is undocumented. It is also seeking funds to deport those individuals.

Co-sponsor Jaron Crane said the bill was first introduced last session but was amended after discussions with the dairy and home builder associations. “Since our introduction of that bill, groups have come forward ,specifically the dairyman’s and home builders’ associations, and said 'Hey, we have some concerns will you consider some amendments to the bill?' So my good co-sponsor sat down with them and went through those amendments, and they are good.”

Democratic Representative Todd Achilles of District 16 questioned why the state is involved in a federal issue. “We’re not going to fix America's broken federal immigration problem with a questionably constitutional state law…that we penalize Idaho’s most productive industries.?”

Achilles is referring to a similar law in Texas that is now in the courts.

The A.C.L.U. released this statement on Monday. “The bill sponsors claim that bills like H.B. 83 only target people who have already allegedly committed crimes, but history shows that the application of laws like this only serves to foster false allegations and racial profiling. “

The bill passed 61-9 on Monday. H.B. 83 now heads over to the Senate.