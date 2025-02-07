Legislation aims to reinstate Bible readings in Idaho classrooms

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho House Education Committee introduced House Bill 162 on Thursday, proposing mandatory daily Bible readings in public schools. Named the "School-Sponsored Bible Reading Act," the bill aims to re-establish a practice that proponents say reflects America's historical educational values.

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Jordan Redman, mandates daily Bible readings from the King James, New King James, or Revised Standard versions in public school classrooms, with the entire Bible to be read over ten years. It provides accommodations for teachers who object on religious or conscience grounds and allows parents to exempt their children with a written request.

This initiative follows a reinterpretation of the Establishment Clause by the Supreme Court, emphasizing historical practices. Should the bill pass, it will immediately restore daily Bible readings in Idaho’s public schools.

"Our children and communities are starved for biblical truth and literacy — and put simply, it’s critical that we bring the Bible back to schools," Blaine Conzatti, President of Idaho Family Policy Center said in a press release. "After all, school Bible reading serves an important educational purpose. The Bible is the most important book in the world: it molds public morality, it impacts history and political philosophy, and it has shaped literature and the English language in uncountable ways."

