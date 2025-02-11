Gov. Little declares February “The War on Women’s Sports is Over Month”

BOISE, Idaho — Governor Brad Little, joined by female athletes and Rep. Barbara Ehardt, proclaimed February 2025 as “The War on Women’s Sports is Over Month.” The announcement follows recent legislative and executive actions which are said to be aimed at safeguarding fairness in women's sports.

Last week, Gov. Little visited the White House, where President Donald Trump endorsed Idaho’s efforts by signing an executive order banning transgender women from participating in girls’ and women’s sports.

Representative Barbara Ehardt, an advocate for this cause, has been a key supporter in leading the movement to ban transgender athletes from women’s sports. In 2020, Idaho passed the “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act,” and last year, Governor Little reinforced this commitment by signing the “Defending Women’s Sports Act” executive order.

“Idaho is proud to be the first state to step out and ban boys and men from competing with girls and women in organized athletics,” Gov. Little said in a press release. "Since then, dozens of other states followed suit, and now with President Trump’s executive order, the federal government is standing up for female athletes everywhere as well."

