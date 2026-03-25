Nampa remembers Benji as legislation protecting vulnerable children advances

NAMPA, Idaho — A memorial in Nampa honors infant Benji, who died at just 12-days-old last December while under his parents' care.

Benji's death sent shock waves through the local community and has led to several legislative pushes at the Idaho Statehouse. Advocates began demanding change after investigators uncovered records that the parents, Allusen Armenta and Brian Lemke, had five children previously removed from their care due to unsafe living conditions.

RELATED | Court documents reveal new details in Nampa infant death, 5 children previously removed

Adoptive mother of the five children, Monique Peyre, said that she was saddened to see that Benji's Nampa memorial had been removed. She said that she went back to the site to put out toys and a blanket to begin rebuilding the site.

Peyre told Neighborhood Reporter Victoria Rodriguez, “No one lives in the house anymore ... they took our sign and all our flowers and everything we put down," Peyre said. "I had come to bring more. I’m so sad."

Governor Little is expected to sign Isaiah's Law, named for one of Benji's older siblings, on Wednesday. If signed into law, Isaiah's Law would strengthen protections for vulnerable children, particularly during visits with parents accused of abuse.

Another bill, Benji's Law, is awaiting another hearing in the Senate. The bill would require faster checks on at-risk babies.

RELATED | Idaho lawmakers advance bill requiring faster checks on at-risk babies

“I am begging you as a mother who has cried a river of tears over baby Benjamin, please vote yes for this bill and help protect future babies,” Peyre said during committee testimony for Benji's Law earlier this month.

Governor Brad Little is scheduled to publicly sign both Isaiah's Law and the Foster Child Safety Act on March 25.

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