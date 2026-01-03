“Please put eyes on this baby”: Adoptive and foster mothers warned before Nampa baby's death

NAMPA, Idaho — Weeks after a newborn baby boy was found dead in a Nampa neighborhood, investigators are revealing more details about the unsafe conditions he was living in. The boy's parents, Brian Lemke and Allysen Armenta, now face felony charges related to their infant son's death.

Neighborhood Reporter Victoria Rodriguez spoke exclusively with two women who are caring for the couple's other children. They say they pushed authorities to ensure this baby was safe before his death.

WATCH | Two women who say they warned authorities about unsafe conditions—

Adoptive, foster mothers warned authorities before Nampa baby's death

"I asked for them to please at least just put eyes on this baby, make sure that he was going home to a safe environment, just because of the history," said an anonymous adoptive mother who asked to remain unnamed to protect her children's privacy.

Idaho News 6 was in the courtroom when Lemke and Armenta appeared for their preliminary arraignments after their December 29 arrest. Both parents face charges relating to their infant son's death.

According to a newly obtained probable cause affidavit, the couple has had five children removed from their care. Three of those children are now living with their adoptive mother.

When she learned Armenta was pregnant, days before the baby was even born, she says she called Health and Welfare.

"I was worried about this outcome. I think I just knew in my heart this was a possibility, and I just can't believe that's where it ended," the anonymous adoptive mother said.

According to the affidavit, Lemke posted on social media asking for help just days after the baby's birth. A detective traced the post to an anonymous user in a Facebook group asking for money or propane to help heat their trailer.

The adoptive mother says she asked Nampa Police to intervene.

"The officer had called Health and Welfare, and whoever he spoke to let them know that, yes, this is an open case, but at this time, there is no, um, this isn't a high enough level priority for us to send a worker out today," the anonymous adoptive mother said.

Idaho News 6 has reached out to Health and Welfare and has not yet received a response. Nampa Police has declined to answer any questions but says the investigation into the allegations is still active.

A Nampa Police investigator goes on to say in the affidavit that in the days leading up to the infant's death, Armenta texted Lemke that she was worried about Child Protective Services taking another of their children, suggesting that they should "pack a bag and run."

Neighborhood Reporter Victoria Rodriguez spoke to another woman who says she called authorities. Delfina Krakow says she's a former foster mom to some of the couple's children.

"Nobody within the hospital or nobody with CPS intervened while the baby was still in the hospital," Krakow said.

Idaho News 6 has reached out to the hospital to find out whether any red flags were raised before the baby went home, but hasn't heard back by the time this report was filed.

While the case remains open, both women are pushing for change, working with legislators to pass a bill aimed at better protecting children.

An official cause of death has not yet been released for the baby boy. Armenta is scheduled to return to court on January 7, and Lemke will be back on January 13.

For Canyon County happenings, news, and more— join our Facebook Group: 2C Neighborhood News - Nampa, Caldwell, Middleton

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.