My Idaho: Mountain Home ready to welcome influx of people moving with Micron expansion announcement

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — With Micron's expansion plans set for Boise, hundreds of new workers will be looking for a place to call home. Mountain Home in Elmore County has always been an easy commute for Micron workers and now the city says they're ready for more.

Mayor Rich Sykes says, "Why not Mountain Home?"

"Mountain Home is open for business," Sykes said. "We definitely are doing smart growth in Mountain Home but with Micron opening up we already have a large number of commuters that go back and forth between Boise and Mountain Home."

Brock Cherry, the city's community development director, said different parts of Mountain Home are ready for different types of housing.

"I can tell you as far as providing housing or an influx of people we are ready to meet the moment as far as having ready to go projects," Cherry said.

Both Sykes and Cherry took Idaho News 6's Don Nelson to one neighborhood in the southwest part of town and used it as an example of what awaits new home buyers.

All new developments have put in orange conduit so they can have municipal broadband service to all new developments. That means the citizens own their own broadband services. Mountain Home is only the second Idaho town that offers that.

Not only do they believe availability with services is the key, but as Cherry said, it's all about how fast they can move dirt and get homes built.

"One thing that we pride ourselves on in Mountain Home is we believe we can do a comprehensive view for every application that comes in a little bit faster than our sister communities in the Treasure Valley," Cherry said.

Throw in a future splash pad and ice rink downtown, and the mayor hopes those new Micron employees will give Mountain Home a hard look for their new home.