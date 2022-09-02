With thousands of Micron jobs comes potential for increased housing demand. What local realtors expect.

BOISE, Idaho — On Thursday, Micron announced a $15 billion investment in Boise for a new memory fabrication manufacturing facility, the first of it's kind in two decades. With an investment in jobs could come in increased demand for real estate.

This expected population growth on the east side of the Treasure Valley is something Christina Ward, a Keller Williams realtor, has seen as Micron has grown.

“Real estate has gone up and down with Micron, as Micron has done well," Ward said. "We’ve got Micron employees all over the area, they live in Eagle and southeast Boise and northeast Boise, so It’s not just the east side of Boise that will be effected by this really good news.”

Businesses on the eastern edge of Boise have also felt that change. Lyndsey Barnes, who is the manager of Cravin's Candy Emporium and a resident of the area, has seen the population growth by the infrastructure that has increased.

The store is on Bown Way, a street that has seen a large amount of growth around it.

“When (Cravin's) was originally built, this was the only street and besides that it was only farm land pretty much. And so it’s grown, it’s been crazy, it’s been really great though. I’ve seen new houses come in, there’s like parks over there, it’s just really really pretty.”

That growth in population and infrastructure brings new customers to the area, and those new people bring new ideas with them. That cultural exchange is something Barnes is excited about.

“We’ve definitely gotten busier," Barnes said. "We’ve got some really great clientele. People moving in every single day and everybody seems to be really friendly and really welcoming to our store. And its fun, how could you not have fun here… I feel like we need to be open to all this growth. It’s bringing in a lot of diversity, it’s bringing in a lot of new culture, new art, new music. And so, I’m personally excited about it.”