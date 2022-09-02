Micron's Boise investment announcement comes with a major perk for local education

NAMPA, Idaho — The expansion announcement by Micron Technologies also announced an apprenticeship program between the company and the College of Western Idaho.

Micron also announced plans to invest in Idaho K-12 STEM education programs and "increase focus on reaching underrepresented and rural student populations."

The Idaho-based company will also invest in a "world-class childcare facility" to support the growing employee population, according to the release.

CWI has a Mechatronics department at its campus in Nampa, also known as the Micron Education Center. College officials say they are excited about the new partnership.

"Micron's announcement is exciting news, and College of Western Idaho is thrilled to work side by side to launch this expansion and provide education and training fueling the workforce for these jobs," said CWI President Gordon Jones.

Along with the new partnership, Micron Technologies announced plans it would invest in rural school districts across the state like Basin School District 72 in Idaho City which has already benefited from Micron.

"It would mean providing them with more resources for learning, to more exposure to partnerships and experts who work in those fields in the real world. It would be a huge boom for teachers who are struggling to provide like basic school supplies,” said ReBekha Lulu, STEM Coordinator.

The Biden administration said the investment in rural students is important for the whole country.

"That is going to have a huge impact on the scientists of the future, we want our kids to be learning as much as possible about these critical fields," said Emille Simmon, Assistant White House Press Secretary.

For more on the partnership visit CWI's website.