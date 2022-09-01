Micron to invest $15 billion in new Idaho fabrication plant, first of its kind in U.S. 20 years

BOISE, Idaho — Micron will invest $15 billion in a new memory fabrication manufacturing facility in Boise, the first of its kind in the U.S. in 20 years.

The investment comes as the "first of Micron's multiple planned U.S. investments following the passage of the CHIPS and Science Act," company officials announced Thursday. The company plans to invest the $15 billion over the course of 10 years, with the goal of "ensuring domestic supply of leading-edge memory required for market segments like automotive and data center, fueled by accelerating adoption of artificial intelligence and 5G," according to a press release from Micron.

The expansion is expected to create more than 17,000 jobs, including around 2,000 direct Micron jobs, by the end of the decade, according to the announcement.

"Our new leading-edge memory manufacturing fab will fuel U.S. technology leadership, ensuring a reliable domestic supply of semiconductors that is critical to economic and national security," Micron President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said in a statement. "We also appreciate the support of Governor Little and his administration, Idaho state legislators, Mayor McLean and our partners at Idaho Power. We are proud of the positive impact this investment will have on the community and our more than 6,000 employees located in Boise, Micron’s headquarters and the epicenter of our innovation for over 40 years."

BoiseDev first reported the possibility of a Micron expansion last fall.

Related: ‘Mega fab’: Micron official won’t say Boise’s in the running for expansion – but won’t deny it either

Micron also announced plans to invest in Idaho K-12 STEM education programs and "increase focus on reaching underrepresented and rural student populations." The company plans to also work with local universities, including a new partnership with the College of Western Idaho.

The Idaho-based company will also invest in a "world-class childcare facility" to support the growing employee population, according to the release.

The investment is part of Micron's $150 billion global investment the company plans to make over the next decade in manufacturing and R&D.