Michael Vaughan investigation continues, no additional evidence found in recent search of nearby yard

FRUITLAND, Idaho — Police in Fruitland continue investigating the disappearance of five-year-old Michael Vaughan who was last seen July 27, 2021.

Most recently, investigators searched the backyard of the home next door to where they believed Vaughan's remains to be buried but found no additional evidence.

"Ground-penetrating radar and a certified human remains detection dog was deployed in the backyard of the neighboring residence," a press release stated. "No additional evidence was found, and there was no indication that Michael had been in any other neighboring yards. [...] The purpose of the search was an investigative step to eliminate all other possibilities."

This comes after investigators excavated the entire backyard of a neighboring home on Redwing Street in Fruitland after a credible tip lead them to believe Vaughan was buried on the property. After a week of digging, investigators did not find Vaughan's remains.

At a press conference December 1, Police Chief J.D. Huff said they believe Michael was abducted, killed, buried on the property, then moved. They also shared the identities of four individuals who they believed to be living at the home at the time with knowledge about Vaughan's disappearance and death: Sarah Wondra, Stacey Wondra, Adrien Lucienne, and Brandon Shurtliff.

At last week's press conference, investigators revealed Adrien Lucienne and Brandon Shurtliff were staying with the Wondras at the time of Vaughan's disappearance. They believe Lucienne is from Toldeo, Ohio, and is currently either in Ohio or California. Investigators say Shurtliff, from Kuna, is currently in North Dakota.

Police now say they've made contact with Shurtliff and Lucienne for questioning in the case.

"The Fruitland Police Department is working closely with the Payette County Prosecutor as we continue to work this active and ongoing investigation," the press release stated. "The Fruitland Police Department is grateful for the continued community support and patience as we pursue justice in this case."

"All of those who have knowledge of Michael's disappearance and have failed to report or hindered our investigation will be pursued," Chief Huff said.

Investigators say all dogs involved in the search earlier this month at the Wondra's home alerted authorities to human remains, but no body parts or bones were discovered in the search.

“We remain confident that the evidence shows that Michael’s remains had been moved and the investigation continues as we follow all leads,” Fruitland Police Chief JD Huff said Thursday.

Sarah Wondra was arrested prior to the search of her home and charged with failing to report Vaughan's death. She is currently in the custody of the Department of Health and Welfare after a mental evaluation found her unfit to continue with court proceedings.

Wondra is scheduled in court next on December 23.

Tips can be sent to the Fruitland Police Department (208) 452-3110, Tipsters may remain anonymous, findmichael@fruitland.org or to Crime Stoppers, 343COPS.com.

Future updates will be released on this page as they’re available.