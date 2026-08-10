Park upgrades bring new playgrounds, courts and trail amenities to Twin Falls

TWIN FALLLS, Idaho — Twin Falls Parks and Recreation is putting the finishing touches on several major park improvement projects across the city, with new facilities at Canyon Trail Junction, Twin Falls City Park, Harmon Park, and Vista Bonita Park either open or weeks away from welcoming the public.

WATCH: Twin Falls parks upgrades include new playgrounds, pickleball courts and trail amenities opening soon.

Twin Falls parks upgrades: New playgrounds and courts opening soon

Twin Falls Parks and Recreation Director Wendy Davis said the projects represent a significant investment in outdoor recreation for residents.

"Canyon Trail Junction – we're down to a punch list – and the playground at the city park is going in right now as we speak... lots of exciting and fun things for the community," Davis said.

Canyon Trail Junction

The Chobani-sponsored Canyon Trail Junction has been in development since 2018 and is nearing completion. The new facility replaces a dirt lot and features artificial turf, climbing rocks, playground wellness equipment, and multiple shade pavilions.

"Canyon Trail Junction has been going on since 2018 and I really think the end is in sight. If you've been out there you know it really coming together," Davis said.

Twin Falls resident Tim Devine said he is looking forward to the new space.

"It's nice, better parking than on the street – and there is a restroom," Devine said.

An opening date has not been set but is expected in the coming weeks.

RELATED: Popular Canyon Rim Trail parking lot closing to make way for new trailhead park

Twin Falls City Park

At Twin Falls City Park, crews are currently installing a new playground featuring a custom-built 22-foot-tall structure with a 14-foot slide, climbing structures, and more.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of the month.

RELATED: Twin Falls City Park renovation brings one-of-a-kind playground to the community

Harmon Park

The new tennis and pickleball courts at Harmon Park are already open to the public. The resurfaced facility includes two tennis courts and four pickleball courts.

"This surface and these courts are ready to play on – I was here the other night, I played a little bit, there was guys playing pickleball next to me – so these are ready to go," Davis said.

Twin Falls resident Maria Christensen said the new courts are a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

"I think it's great – the pickleball courts over there are something I would use – something closer, so I don't have to drive all the way to CSI," Christensen said.

Lighting for the courts will be installed as soon as possible, after which landscaping work can be completed.

Vista Bonita Park

On the south end of Twin Falls, an expansion of Vista Bonita Park is currently underway and is expected to be completed around October.

RELATED: Vista Bonita Park in Twin Falls getting major upgrades after 25 years of growth

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