Vista Bonita Park in Twin Falls getting major upgrades after 25 years of growth

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Vista Bonita Park in Twin Falls is undergoing a $1.2 million expansion that will add sports fields, a dog park, new restrooms, a cornhole area with shelter, paved walking paths, and a new parking lot off Washington Street South.

WATCH: Vista Bonita Park in Twin Falls is getting a $1.2M upgrade with sports fields, a dog park, and new parking.

Twin Falls' Vista Bonita Park gets $1.2M upgrade after 25 years

The park, built in 2001, was originally designed with large open green spaces to accommodate expected growth in the south end of Twin Falls. After 25 years, the city is now moving forward with a significant overhaul.

Twin Falls neighbor Janice Dutt said the upgrades are long overdue.

"It's a great place to be... and they're expanding all of this which is super because my daughter lives in the apartments on the other side of the road... it's going to be really nice," Dutt said.

Dutt visits the park regularly with her great-grandchildren and said the improvements will benefit the broader community.

"You got to have a place to go in the summer and have something to do... and so do the parents... get them out of their hair," Dutt said.

Twin Falls Parks Superintendent Chance Munns said one of the most important additions is the new parking lot, which will give the park a clearly defined entrance.

"A lot of people ask us ... they don't know what Vista Bonito Park is, or how to find it.... so having an entrance off Washington will help people find it more easily and hopefully increase the use," Munns said.

The original expansion plan included a splash pad, but rising material costs forced the city to cut it from the current project.

"We wrestled a lot with what could be included and unfortunately, even after massaging that a lot... we decided, ultimately, that the splash pad was the one thing that we could not afford at this moment," Munns said.

Munns said the splash pad has not been ruled out permanently and remains a priority for future funding.

"There is a placeholder for it, and we hope it's to come," Munns said.

Ground leveling is already underway, and the city expects construction to take up to four months.

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