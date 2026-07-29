Twin Falls City Park renovation brings one-of-a-kind playground to the community

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Twin Falls City Park is undergoing a major renovation — and so far, it has not cost taxpayers a dime.

The 122-year-old park is now in Phase Two of its renovation, funded by $250,000 in HUD grants. Phase One — the construction of new bathrooms — was completed using nearly $1 million in Community Development Block Grants.

The centerpiece of Phase Two is a custom-built playground featuring a 22-foot tall structure with a 14-foot slide, climbing structures, an ADA-accessible spinning ball, additional swings, and a merry-go-round.

WATCH: Twin Falls City Park is getting a new playground and plaza funded by federal grants, with no cost to taxpayers.

Twin Falls City Park gets grant-funded playground, plaza

Wendy Davis, director of Twin Falls Parks and Recreation, said the new equipment is expected to arrive soon.

"The new stuff is supposed to get here by the 3rd of August, and they anticipate having full installation before the end of August," Davis said.

The old playground equipment will remain in place until the new playground is installed.

Davis said Phase Two extends beyond the playground.

"Phase two includes this new playground, a new tot-lot, and then that plaza that's going to go between the library and the park," Davis said.

Davis described the incoming playground as unlike anything currently in the area.

"The new playground is kind of one-of-a-kind, and we'll be the first ones to have it," Davis said.

For Twin Falls resident Jayme Williams, the grant funding made the project even more welcome.

"I think it's amazing — that's news to me, I didn't know it was all grant money, so I think that's a win for everyone," Williams said.

Williams said she and her kids are looking forward to what the renovation will bring to the community.

"To be able to revive it to work for the community now, I think is incredible," Williams said.

The bid for the Hansen Street Plaza portion of the project is expected to go out in early August. If construction proceeds on schedule, work could begin as early as the end of 2026, with completion targeted for August 2027.

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