Popular Canyon Rim Trail parking lot closing to make way for new trailhead park

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — One of the most popular spots to park and access the Canyon Rim Trail will soon be closed to make way for an exciting new addition.

The closure is necessary for the development of a three-acre lot at the corner of Pole Line and Eastland, which will become the premiere trailhead park for the Canyon Rim Trail.

"We hope to have it completed by spring. They are going to do as much as they can this fall," said Wendy Davis, director of Twin Falls Parks and Recreation.

Originally designed as merely a parking lot, the Canyon Trail Junction quickly became a favored location for experiencing the Canyon Rim Trail, marking roughly the halfway point of the 7.5-mile system. "It’s in the middle; you either go that way or you go that way... This has seen much heavier use than we ever expected," Davis added.

The solution? A new trailhead park designed to enhance the overall experience for visitors. "There will be an expanded parking lot, a full-service restroom, landscaping, benches, and shaded picnic tables," Davis explained.

In addition to these traditional park amenities, thanks to a generous $500,000 contribution from Chobani, the new trailhead park will feature a wellness space equipped with a bike repair station, yoga space, exercise equipment, a bouldering area, and even spaces to showcase local art.

"I like the idea of the art and the picnic tables. On a day like this, it would be a fabulous little park to have," said Roman Gupgill, a Twin Falls resident.

As construction gates go up and the temporary parking lot closes for the season, I spoke with neighbors on the trail to gather their thoughts. "I think it will be good; I believe it will be well-used," said Patience Shouse, a Hansen resident. "That will be awesome! A great place for the kids to burn off energy if they haven't used it all already," added Alisha Baithavong, another Twin Falls resident.

While the parking lot is closed for the year, the city assures residents that the trail will remain open during construction, although visitors will need to access it from a different trailhead.

