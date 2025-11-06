Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMagic Valley

Actions

Magic Valley voters reject most school funding requests on election night

While most districts failed, Kimberly and Murtaugh found success with their funding requests.
Magic Valley school districts faced tough results on election night
Joey Martin - Idaho News 6
Magic Valley school districts faced tough results on election night
Posted

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — It was a challenging night for Magic Valley school districts. Voters rejected the majority of funding requests on the ballot, with only two of eight measures passing.

WATCH: Most Magic Valley school funding requests fail on election night.

Magic Valley School Funding Results: Most Measures Fail on Election Night

The Valley School District's two-year $300,000 supplemental levy fell just short of approval, receiving 49% of the vote when it needed 50% to pass.

In Minidoka County, the school district's two-year $3.85 million supplemental levy also failed narrowly. Combined with results from Jerome, Lincoln and Cassia counties, the levy received 49% of the vote, falling just one percentage point short of the 50% needed for approval.

Filer voters rejected both measures on their ballot. The 10-year $300,000 plant facilities levy and two-year $650,000 supplemental levy both failed, with 60% of voters saying no. The plant levy needed 55% to pass, while the supplemental needed 50%.

RELATED | Two Filer School District levies worth $3.65M fall short

The Gooding School District's $26 million general obligation bond for renovations and improvements faced the steepest challenge, requiring 66.67% approval for the 20-year measure. The bond received only 42% of the vote.

ALSO READ | Gooding schools seek $26 million bond for major safety updates and new classrooms

Kimberly presented a split decision for voters. The district's 10-year $500,000 plant facilities levy failed by just 11 votes, receiving 53% when it needed 55% to pass.

"The plant facilities failed by 11 votes – as we're sorting through the data – 14 people that voted in the supplemental didn't vote in the plant facilities," Luke Schroeder said.

However, Kimberly's two-year $800,000 supplemental levy succeeded, earning approval from 55% of voters when it needed only 50%.

Murtaugh provided the night's most decisive victory for school funding. Voters overwhelmingly approved the district's 10-year $175,000 supplemental levy with 76% support, well above the 55% threshold required.

All results remain unofficial and were obtained through vote-idaho.gov.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Meet your Magic Valley reporter Lorien Nettleton

Meet your Magic Valley reporter Joey Martin