Magic Valley voters reject most school funding requests on election night

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — It was a challenging night for Magic Valley school districts. Voters rejected the majority of funding requests on the ballot, with only two of eight measures passing.

The Valley School District's two-year $300,000 supplemental levy fell just short of approval, receiving 49% of the vote when it needed 50% to pass.

In Minidoka County, the school district's two-year $3.85 million supplemental levy also failed narrowly. Combined with results from Jerome, Lincoln and Cassia counties, the levy received 49% of the vote, falling just one percentage point short of the 50% needed for approval.

Filer voters rejected both measures on their ballot. The 10-year $300,000 plant facilities levy and two-year $650,000 supplemental levy both failed, with 60% of voters saying no. The plant levy needed 55% to pass, while the supplemental needed 50%.

The Gooding School District's $26 million general obligation bond for renovations and improvements faced the steepest challenge, requiring 66.67% approval for the 20-year measure. The bond received only 42% of the vote.

Kimberly presented a split decision for voters. The district's 10-year $500,000 plant facilities levy failed by just 11 votes, receiving 53% when it needed 55% to pass.

"The plant facilities failed by 11 votes – as we're sorting through the data – 14 people that voted in the supplemental didn't vote in the plant facilities," Luke Schroeder said.

However, Kimberly's two-year $800,000 supplemental levy succeeded, earning approval from 55% of voters when it needed only 50%.

Murtaugh provided the night's most decisive victory for school funding. Voters overwhelmingly approved the district's 10-year $175,000 supplemental levy with 76% support, well above the 55% threshold required.

All results remain unofficial and were obtained through vote-idaho.gov.

