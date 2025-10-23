Gooding schools seek $26 million bond for major safety updates and new classrooms

GOODING, Idaho — Gooding High School was built in 1971, and one resident says only basic maintenance has been done in the 54 years since, adding that it's due for a refresh.

I'm learning about how a proposed bond could reshape the elementary/middle school and high school, if voters give it the go-ahead in November.

Gooding's $26M school bond: What voters need to know before November

Longtime Gooding resident Diana Rowe worries that her town could be at a turning point. That's why she is in favor of the proposed $26 million school bond on the November ballot.

"Over the years I've seen not only my own classmates that graduated more than a few years ago. I've seen them and I've seen their kids leave and I've seen my own kids leave," Rowe said.

"They worry about whether our community supports education, and I think we should. It just makes common sense," Rowe said.

If approved, the bond will be used for major renovations and upgrades at both the high school, built in 1971, and the elementary/middle school, built in 1995.

"The facility needs have been a topic of conversation here for you know eight, 10, 12 years that this has been discussed and talked about in a lot of different ways during that time so this is not a new concept," Superintendent David Carson said.

Carson told me how each building will get new classrooms. Right now, there are four 5th-grade classrooms that have been in portable units outside the building for around a decade.

"That has a lot of challenges and so adding classroom space at the elementary building will allow for us to get our fifth graders into the building attached to the building not having to be outside. I will alleviate some of our safety and security concerns," Carson said.

The high school will get updates including fire alarms and sprinklers, renovations to the vo-ag building, and changes to the gym and locker room.

The high school portion totals $13.6 million and includes five new classrooms, renovation of the vo-ag building, renovation and expansion of the kitchen, updating the stage and seating of the multipurpose room, and upgrades to fire alarm and sprinkler systems.

The elementary and middle school portion totals $17.9 million and includes 12 new classrooms. An additional gym would relieve daily congestion as both schools share a gym, used daily for recess in the winter.

The bond would also cover a music and band room, and dividing the library which is now shared between both schools. The plan also includes science lab classroom upgrades and wood shop expansion.

The cost listed on the ballot is $214 per $100,000 assessed value per year, but due to school facilities funds from the state, Gooding School District estimates the actual cost to voters to be $78 per $100,000 assessed value per year.

"What we're doing with this bond is addressing all those needs that have been brought up for a while that we need to do and so it's not a new concept," Carson said.

The election is set for Tuesday, Nov. 5. Early voting is underway now through Oct. 31.

