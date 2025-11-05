Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Two Filer School District levies worth $3.65M fall short

Voters decided no on the two levies proposed to upgrade and maintain Filer schools
Joey Martin - Idaho News 6
Posted

FILER, Idaho — Twin Falls County voters encountered two levy requests from the Filer School District during this year's election.

The first was a 10-year, $300,000 per year plant facilities levy, and the second was a $650,000 two-year supplemental levy. Combined, the two levies would be worth $3.65 million over a 10-year lifespan.

The school district stated that the majority of the plant facility levy funds would go to maintenance and upgrades at the existing middle school, while development plans for a new school could proceed.

80% of the supplemental levy was set to cover teacher salaries, with 10% going to extracurriculars, and the other 10% to other school supplies.

The plant facility levy needed a 55% approval to pass, while the supplemental levy only required a simple majority.

Ultimately, both measures failed at the ballot box.

This decision follows a failed $52 million bond attempt in May to construct a new middle school.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

