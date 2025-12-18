High winds cause tree emergencies across Magic Valley as crews work overtime

KIMBERLY, Idaho — High winds that hammered southern Idaho on Wednesday led to dozens of tree removal calls across the Magic Valley, with crews working around the clock to address downed and threatening trees.

WATCH: Southern Idaho tree removal handles dozens of calls in severe windstorm

Magic Valley tree crews swamped during Wednesday windstorm

Elevation Tree Service received numerous emergency calls as the combination of warm, wet conditions and powerful winds caused even healthy trees to topple over.

The company deployed three crews throughout the day to handle the surge in demand.

"Oh, this will be our sixth job for the day, and we had three crews running today...all day long... Since we woke up," an Elevation lead climber said.

On Jefferson Street in Kimberly, high winds brought down part of a tree that threatened a nearby home. While the homeowner faced only minor damage, the situation could have been much worse with the rest of the tree still looming dangerously overhead.

RELATED | Wind warning prompts travel concerns, road closures near Twin Falls

Ryan Musgrave, a certified arborist with Elevation Tree Service, explained that the weather conditions created perfect conditions for tree failures, regardless of the trees' health.

"Honestly, on this one, it looks like a healthy tree...it's just the conditions right now. The one I just did in Twin – healthy tree – it just blew down. Ground soft... wind came up... toppled right in the road," Musgrave said.

ALSO READ | Two children critically injured after high winds downed trees in Twin Falls

The Kimberly homeowner's quick call to professionals may have prevented significant property damage.

"The customer called and said they had a hazardous tree that's threatening the house, and we got here just in time to save it," the lead climber said.

"When the wind comes up this tree was about to go... right through the house," Musgrave said.

With more storms expected in southern Idaho, experts advise residents to watch for warning signs that indicate trees may be at risk of falling.

"You'll start seeing the roots uprooting from the ground – like this as the wind blows... and some co-dominate trees you'll start seeing them splitting apart like this as the wind blows," the lead climber said.

Residents are urged to seek tree removal services when they identify warning signs.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

