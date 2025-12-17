Two children critically injured after high winds downed trees in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — At approximately 7 a.m. on Wednesday, two children who were waiting for the bus near 3400 N and 3100 East were critically injured after high winds downed several trees in the Twin Falls area.

According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office (TFCSO), the downed trees, which authorities say were old and rotten, also leveled power lines.

Despite high winds, an Air St. Luke’s helicopter was able to land near the scene of the accident and ultimately transport one of the children to St. Luke's Magic Valley. The other injured child was transported by ambulance.

During the response, TFCSO was supported by the Twin Falls Fire Department, Magic Valley Paramedics, Air St. Luke’s, and Idaho Power.

A wind advisory is currently in effect for the Twin Falls region until 5 p.m. this afternoon. Wind speeds are forecasted to range between 30 and 40mph with gusts up to 65 mph.

Authorities are advising the public to be especially careful around old trees and aging structures today.

