Wind warning prompts travel concerns, road closures near Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — High winds continue to cause dangerous conditions across the Magic Valley on Wednesday, prompting a High Wind Warning through 5 p.m.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office said deputies have been backed up responding to downed trees, downed power lines, and rollover crashes, particularly involving high-profile vehicles, such as semi-trucks. Officials warned that dead or diseased trees have been a major hazard, creating dangerous situations on roads and in neighborhoods.

Authorities are urging residents to stay indoors, if possible, and limit travel to help emergency crews respond more quickly. Drivers should avoid downed trees and power lines and never drive over or around a fallen line. In several incidents on Wednesday, motorists were trapped for hours due to live power lines blocking safe rescue and removal, the sheriff’s office said.

The Idaho Transportation Department reported that westbound Interstate 84 is blocked from milepost 237 to milepost 232, between E 800 S and Idahome Road, due to a crash. Drivers are advised to use alternate routes and be prepared to stop.

According to the National Weather Service, west winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph are expected across the Magic Valley region.

The City of Twin Falls urges residents and businesses to secure outdoor items, trim dead branches, and ensure signs and structures comply with city code to reduce wind-related hazards. Residents were also reminded to prepare for possible power outages, and are asked to only call 911 in case of emergency — not to report outages.