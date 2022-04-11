Lori Vallow deemed competent to stand trial

Lori Vallow has been deemed competent to stand trial.

District Judge Steven Boyce determine Vallow is "restored to competency and fit to proceed" and ordered she be transferred from Idaho Department of Health and Welfare to the custody of Fremont County Sheriff.

Vallow was declared not competent to stand trial in May after her "fitness to proceed" was questioned. After several progress reports from IDHW, Boyce extended Vallow's commitment to treatment at IDHW.

An arraignment is set for 1 p.m. April 19 at the Fremont County Courthouse. A trial for both Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell is set to begin in January of 2023 in Ada County. The trial is expected to conclude in March.

Read the full order here: