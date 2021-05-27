Watch
Lori Vallow declared not currently competent to stand trial

JOHN ROARK | jroark@postregister.com/Post Register
Lori Vallow finds out her bond has been denied by Judge Michelle Mallard during her second bond hearing at the Madison County Magistrate Court on Friday, May 1, 2020. Vallow falsely told Rexburg Police Department officers the children were with relatives in Arizona. After police confirmed the children were not with the relatives, they learned Vallow had flown to Hawaii. She was arrested after months of investigation and extradited to Idaho on March 5 according to Post Register reporting.
Posted at 11:22 AM, May 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-27 13:22:35-04

Lori Vallow was declared not currently competent to stand trial after her "fitness to proceed" was questioned.

Court records obtained by East Idaho News show the Court of the Seventh Judicial District found Vallow not competent to proceed after a psychological assessment was completed. The court recommends "restorative treatment," according to the documents.

The prosecutor contests the findings of a psychological evaluation performed on Lori Vallow Daybell so a hearing will be scheduled.

Vallow went in front of Judge Faren Eddins on May 26, but a motion was made to continue the hearing at a future time due to "exigent circumstances."

Both Vallow and Chad Daybell are charged with first-degree murder, according to court documents. Vallow is additionally charged with grand theft and Daybell is charged with insurance fraud.

Both Vallow and Daybell are also charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree and grand theft by deception.

