Lori Vallow declared not currently competent to stand trial

Lori Vallow was declared not currently competent to stand trial after her "fitness to proceed" was questioned.

Court records obtained by East Idaho News show the Court of the Seventh Judicial District found Vallow not competent to proceed after a psychological assessment was completed. The court recommends "restorative treatment," according to the documents.

The prosecutor contests the findings of a psychological evaluation performed on Lori Vallow Daybell so a hearing will be scheduled.

Vallow went in front of Judge Faren Eddins on May 26, but a motion was made to continue the hearing at a future time due to "exigent circumstances."

Both Vallow and Chad Daybell are charged with first-degree murder, according to court documents. Vallow is additionally charged with grand theft and Daybell is charged with insurance fraud.

Both Vallow and Daybell are also charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree and grand theft by deception.