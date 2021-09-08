Lori Vallow declared still not competent for trial

Lori Vallow is still not competent for trial after Judge Steven Boyce received a progress report.

The report was dated September 1 from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.Boyce temporarily extended the order to wait for the progress report. On Wednesday, the commitment order will be continued for an additional 180 days.

If another progress report comes in during that time saying Vallow is competent, a hearing will be scheduled sooner. If not, another status hearing will be scheduled to see if Vallow is then competent to stand trial.

Chad Daybell also appeared in court Wednesday. His trial has been postponed and a new date will be set after the change of venue hearing in October.

