Lori Vallow declared still not competent for trial

JOHN ROARK | jroark@postregister.com/Post Register
Lori Vallow finds out her bond has been denied by Judge Michelle Mallard during her second bond hearing at the Madison County Magistrate Court on Friday, May 1, 2020. Vallow falsely told Rexburg Police Department officers the children were with relatives in Arizona. After police confirmed the children were not with the relatives, they learned Vallow had flown to Hawaii. She was arrested after months of investigation and extradited to Idaho on March 5 according to Post Register reporting.
Posted at 2:03 PM, Sep 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-08 16:03:33-04

Lori Vallow is still not competent for trial after Judge Steven Boyce received a progress report.

The report was dated September 1 from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.Boyce temporarily extended the order to wait for the progress report. On Wednesday, the commitment order will be continued for an additional 180 days.

If another progress report comes in during that time saying Vallow is competent, a hearing will be scheduled sooner. If not, another status hearing will be scheduled to see if Vallow is then competent to stand trial.

Chad Daybell also appeared in court Wednesday. His trial has been postponed and a new date will be set after the change of venue hearing in October.

