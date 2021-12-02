Chad Daybell, Lori Vallow trial date set for early 2023

A trial for both Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell is set to begin in January of 2023 in Ada County. The trial is expected to conclude in March.

The trial is scheduled for 10 weeks total, with District Judge Steven Boyce saying he would rather estimate a longer time frame and end early than run into scheduling issues.

Daybell and Vallow will be tried together, but a motion to sever the trials could be heard in 30 to 45 days if acceptable to the court. That motion has been drafted but not yet filed to the court.

Boyce won’t set the co-defendant hearing until it is filed, but he has December 22 and December 29 available on his calendar.

Attorneys for both Daybell and Vallow were present during the hearing. Daybell was also present from the Madison County Jail.

Boyce recommended the trial date for January of 2023 in Ada County. Daybell’s Defense Attorney John Prior requested the trial begin in October 2022 and argued he should not stay in jail for additional time because Vallow is not ready for trial.

Vallow Defense Attorney Jim Archibald said it is unclear when she will be ready for trial and cannot make decisions right now to waive her right to a speedy trial. Due to Vallow’s condition, Archibald said he supports a longer timeline for the trial.

Vallow was deemed still not competent for trial in September following an updated progress report by the Department of Health and Welfare.

Daybell and Vallow are charged with several crimes, including conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree murder.

The court is currently in a breakout session for hearings that will be held outside of the public view. This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.