Ninth annual Freedom for Fighters 5K brings community together for suicide prevention and healing

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — Dozens of Mountain Home neighbors laced up their shoes Saturday for more than just a morning walk.

Freedom for Fighters hosted its ninth annual 5K at Legacy Park to raise awareness for suicide prevention.

Tammy and Mark Barney founded the nonprofit after losing their son Jason, a U.S. veteran, to suicide in 2013.

WATCH | Freedom for Fighters 5K brings hope and healing to Mountain Home—

9th annual Freedom for Fighters 5K brings hope and healing to Mountain Home

"He made it back here from Afghanistan, but you could tell he left a bunch of himself overseas," Mark Barney said.

The organization's mission is to connect with those who may be struggling with depression or PTSD and provide support.

"Combat veterans normally won't talk to anybody but other combat vets because they don't feel like anybody gets what they've been through. So we try to make those connections so people can help each other," Mark Barney said.

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Tammy Barney said the trail used for the 5K became a place of healing for her after Jason's death. Now, each year, it is filled with dozens of people walking the same path.

Participants carry weighted backpacks, stopping along the route to symbolically let go of burdens they carry.

"And this year we're asking people to actually name the weight. Like if I'm carrying guilt, I'm going to name that weight 'guilt', and that's going to be a symbolic representation of me letting go of guilt," Tammy Barney said.

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Tessa Cummins has taken part in the event for the past seven years.

"Even if we moved away, I think we'd probably find our way back here," Cummins said.

Cummins said the event is a reminder that no one has to face their challenges alone.

"I came here with the military, so mental health, PTSD, is kind of really big for me, something that is part of my life almost daily with people that are around me," Cummins said.

Tori Brown drove 2 hours from Weiser to take part. She recently enlisted in the Air Force and said she wanted to be part of the effort to raise awareness.

"There are other people that have put their life on the line and they've done harder things than run. These events are what bring awareness to people who struggle, people who are in need, people who just need help but are too scared to reach out," Brown said.

Organizers said this year's event was the largest yet, featuring vendors, resource booths and speakers sharing their experiences with mental health challenges, suicide loss and recovery.

"It makes me think of Jason and what he would say. Thank you for keeping my legacy moving," Tammy Barney said. “He had a legacy to never leave a brother behind, and I see that here and it's so healing.”

You can learn more about Freedom for Fighters here.

Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline:

Phone: 988

Website: https://www.idahosuicideprevention.org/

Veteran's Crisis Line:

Website: www.veteranscrisisline.net/

Crisis Hotline:

Phone: 208-788-3596

Website: http://thecrisishotline.org/

Marimn Health:

Phone: 208-686-1931

St. Luke's Psychiatric Wellness Clinic:

Phone: 208-706-6375

211 Idaho Careline:

Phone: Dial 211 or 1-800-926-2588

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