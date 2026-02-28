MERIDIAN, Idaho — Suicide remains a serious public health crisis in Idaho, where rates consistently rank above the national average.

Now, a Meridian teenager is speaking out, saying the current language in an Idaho law could create barriers for minors seeking help during a mental health crisis.

WATCH | Idaho’s suicide crisis prompts teen to call for clarification on parental consent law

Meridian teen pushes for change to Idaho parental consent law after 988 call ended

Jace Woods, a freshman at Meridian High School, enjoys spending time with friends, competing on his school’s debate team, and acting in local theater productions.

But like many teens, Woods said he has also experienced intense stress and anxiety, from school pressures and serious illness affecting family members.

“And so it’s just stress, upon stress, upon stress. And it got overwhelming,” Woods said.

In November, those overwhelming feelings led him to dial 988 — the national Suicide and Crisis Lifeline — hoping to talk through what he was experiencing and get support.

“[The operator] was very nice, she got me to calm down. But then the question came, ‘How old are you?’,” Woods recounted.

Woods was 14 at the time. He said the operator told him about Senate Bill 1329, an Idaho law passed in 2024 that generally requires parental consent for minors to access most medical services unless it qualifies as an emergency, such as attempting suicide.

Because Woods said he was not actively planning to hurt himself or anyone else, he said the call ended.

RELATED | Spiking Stigma: Boise State Beach Volleyball player launches mental health fundraiser

When asked what went through his mind after hearing the dial tone, Woods said, “The first thought I had was ‘if I was depressed right now, I would have just killed myself.’ And so immediately I was angry, very angry.”

Woods said he is doing much better now and is receiving support from his parents. Still, he said the experience prompted him to contact state lawmakers, urging them to clarify the law’s language as it applies to crisis services.

“Every single day that this [law] goes unfixed is another child being hung up on, [and] trying to find a reason not to end it. Because of that, I simply don't think it can wait any longer,” Woods said.

Critics of the parental consent law argue that not every child in crisis feels safe turning to a parent, and they say requiring parental involvement in all cases could create additional barriers for some minors seeking help.

The bill’s sponsor, Representative Barbara Ehardt, said she is working on clarifying language related to the 988 hotline.

In a statement, Ehardt said she is actively “adding language to address the 988 Crisis and Prevention Hotline. This is important, and we are addressing it.”

The West Ada School District said its first line of defense for students in crisis is calling 9-8-8. However, district officials acknowledged the current law can create challenges for some students seeking help. They provide more resources here.

The district encourages students who cannot involve a parent to speak with a school counselor.

More resources below —

National Mental Health Crisis Hotline: 9-8-8

National Youth Crisis hotline: 800-422-HOPE (4673)

National Alliance on Mental Illness- Treasure Valley: call1-800-NAMI (6264), or text "NAMI" to 74741; Website

Ada county non-emergency dispatch: 208-377-6790

Canyon county non-emergency dispatch: 208-454-7531

Health & Welfare Mobile Crisis Unit- all ages: (208)334-0800, press option 2

Idaho Crisis & Suicide Hotline: Call (208)398-4357; Text 988

Meridian Police- Crisis Intervention: (208)888-6678; Website