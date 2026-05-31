BOISE, Idaho — "For a lot of us, the only options we've had are to run," one speaker told the crowd before the race began.

For many refugees, organizers said, running carries a meaning far beyond recreation.

Saturday, neighbors gathered at Ann Morrison Park for the annual Run for Refugees 5K, an event designed to raise awareness and support for refugees both locally and globally.

Hosted by the nonprofit Pace for Peace, the event combined community engagement with education, allowing attendees to hear firsthand stories from refugees before taking part in the race.

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Boise 5K highlights refugee stories, raises support for Sudan displacement crisis

The event focused on standing in solidarity with people forced to flee their homes because of war, violence, and persecution. Organizers encouraged participants to reflect on the challenges refugees face while celebrating the resilience many demonstrate as they rebuild their lives.

Among the speakers was Miriam, a refugee from Sudan, who shared a message of hope and compassion.

"I believe that all of our people deserve safety, they deserve dignity, and they deserve a future without fear. Once again, thank you all for showing up today. Thank you for choosing peace and thank you for choosing compassion," Miriam said.

Refugees from several backgrounds shared their experiences before runners took to the course.

The event also benefited Sudanese refugees, with representatives from the Agency for New Americans highlighting the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Sudan.

"Sudan is facing the largest humanitarian and displacement crisis following years of political instability and outbreak of the major conflict in April 2023. Over 12 million people have been uprooted. Your support today will not just have a local impact; it will have a global impact," said Hodzić.

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Organizers said community support for the event continues to grow each year.

"This year is the most sponsorships we've had as well, so it's been awesome to see just the community support around here grow for it," an event organizer said.

As runners crossed the finish line Saturday, organizers said the event served as a reminder that while many refugees are forced to run from danger, they do not have to face those challenges alone.

Pace for Peace hosts races and other events throughout the year to support refugee communities and promote cross-cultural understanding. Organizers hope the continued growth of the event will help expand awareness and resources for families rebuilding their lives in Idaho and beyond.