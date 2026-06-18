MERIDIAN, Idaho — Diapers, wipes, formula and other baby essentials can be expensive, but community members are stepping up to help families in need through Idaho News 6's 20th annual Community Baby Shower.

Shoppers at Albertsons locations across the Treasure Valley donated baby supplies Wednesday to support local organizations that serve families and children.

WATCH: Community Baby Shower connects donors with families in need

Treasure Valley shoppers donate baby essentials during Community Baby Shower

Among the organizations benefiting from this year's Community Baby Shower are Family Advocates, Baby Haven, The Salvation Army's Booth Program for Young Parents, Idaho AEYC and Payette Head Start.

"This is a great event for people to help stock our resource room and it helps families as well as kids in foster care," said Cameron Tidwell, program data supervisor for Family Advocates.

Family Advocates works to strengthen families through education and support programs while also advocating for children in foster care through its CASA program.

The organization collects and distributes essential items such as diapers, wipes, formula, pacifiers and other supplies that can be difficult for families to afford.

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Many of those donations came from shoppers like Cassie Garbrick, a mother of two who stopped by to contribute supplies of her own.

"I love this cause," Garbrick said. "I think that children and babies and people who are there to take care of them should absolutely be supported. And I want to help in any way possible."

Garbrick said she understands how quickly the costs associated with raising children can add up.

"Especially in this economy where everything's pretty tough, I'd love to be able to help ease some of their burdens," she said. "I feel like children require a lot, and sometimes having these necessities makes a really big difference."

Tidwell said events like the Community Baby Shower help fill an important need for families facing financial challenges.

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"We collect things from diapers and wipes to pacifiers and formula, different things that are essential for families, but with bills and other costs of living it can get tough," Tidwell said.

He said the impact becomes especially visible once the donations begin arriving at Family Advocates' resource room.

"It's really cool to see the impact because everyone is wanting to help," Tidwell said.

Donations can be made through Albertsons pin pads through June 23. Online donations will be accepted through the end of June through Idaho News 6's Community Baby Shower campaign.