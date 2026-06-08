Baby Haven program providing support, resources for Canyon County families

CALDWELL, Idaho — At the Caldwell Salvation Army, the Baby Haven program provides support, education and resources to current and expecting parents throughout Canyon County.

Parents attend classes twice a month, which cover topics such as infant safety, nutrition, child development and emergency preparedness. Families earn points for attending classes and completing activities such as doctor's appointments and immunizations. Those points can then be redeemed at the Baby Haven Boutique for items including diapers, clothing and other baby necessities.

"Families get to come and learn," said Caldwell Salvation Army Captain Amy Lewis.

Watch: Learn more about the program

Inside Baby Haven: The program supporting local parents and babies

Lewis said the program is designed to do more than provide supplies.

"We have someone from the county who comes over and then teaches about sleeping safe. Police and fire here in Caldwell, they come and they teach summer safety, water safety," Lewis said. "They did a little bit of CPR, not certification, but just a little bit of infant CPR to show the parents how to keep their kids safe."

The program serves families with children up to 24 months old and aims to strengthen families through education and community support.

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"By providing the education for the parents to keep their children safe, to keep their houses safe, to keep children healthy and happy, then that's going to change future generations," Lewis said.

For Sara Morales, a mother raising twin babies, Baby Haven has become much more than a place to receive assistance.

Morales said she enjoys attending the classes and has built connections with other parents in the program.

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"When we come here, I don't want to leave. I feel very comfortable when I'm here. The classes are two hours, sometimes less, but I really enjoy being here," Morales said.

She said the program helps her family manage the costs associated with raising twins, where expenses such as diapers, formula and clothing often come at double the cost.

Lewis said community support plays a critical role in keeping the program running and ensuring families continue receiving the resources they need.

"Strong partners in our community helps our programs immensely," Lewis said.

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The annual Community Baby Shower helps provide many of the diapers, wipes, and other essentials distributed through Baby Haven while also raising awareness about the program.

Diapers and wipes remain among the program's greatest needs. Community members can donate at participating Albertsons locations on June 17 or contribute online throughout the month of June.

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