20th annual Community Baby Shower supports new families with Payette Head Start

PAYETTE, Idaho — Idaho News 6 is highlighting Payette Head Start — a program that works with local families from pregnancy until children turn 3, providing education, resources, and connections to help parents prepare their kids for the future.

Barbara Cabrera, a home visitor at Payette Head Start, said the program meets families where they are — literally. Home visitors bring curriculum directly into families' homes, teaching parents how to be their child's first teacher.

"We're showing them different ways of teaching so they can expand their children's learning throughout the home," Cabrera said.

The program uses a love and learn curriculum for children from birth to age 3 and a separate curriculum for expectant parents. On Thursdays, families gather for group socialization. The program also covers oral health, dental care, budgeting and healthy eating — including family-style meals families can replicate at home.

Cabrera said the program also connects families to community resources for rent assistance, utilities, domestic violence support and more — even for families who are not enrolled.

How you can help families at Payette Head Start.

Community Baby Shower supports Payette Head Start families in need

The most pressing needs right now are diapers in sizes 3 to 6, snacks and baby food. Cabrera noted that recent changes to SNAP benefits mean parents can no longer purchase snacks with their cards, making donations even more critical.

"Sometimes in between paydays they may not have enough to buy a package of diapers, so they come up to the school and use their baby bucks," Cabrera said.

Donations from the Community Baby Shower help stock the program's baby store, where families use baby bucks to get diapers, wipes, snacks and other essentials. Thermometers and baby food are also on the wish list.

Cabrera said the long-term impact of the program is something she has seen firsthand.

"I feel like we have shown those parents how to take it further from early education on into traditional school and stuff to help their kids succeed," Cabrera said.

She recently heard from a Head Start graduate who came back to share that the program had helped shape her path — including applying for scholarships.

Parent Emma Schaefer-Gale has been bringing her daughter Bridget to the program since Bridget was born. She said the socialization component has made a visible difference.

"Ever since coming here to socialization, she's been a lot less clingy and able to be put on the ground without crying and plays with other kids and plays with toys."

Schaefer-Gale said the program also helped her grow as a parent, including learning to give her daughter more independence.

"I can't praise the teachers enough," she said, naming Teacher Barbara, Teacher Becca, Teacher Rosie, Teacher Connie and others on the staff.

She said the community that has formed among parents is one of the program's greatest strengths.

"There's no judgment here, no matter what mistakes we may make, like we can admit things that we'd rather not admit and we'll help each other through it."

Schaefer-Gale also volunteers in the Early Head Start classroom and said she has watched children who once refused to speak — some communicating only through sign language — make remarkable progress through the program's developmental resources.

She said families do not need to be enrolled in the program to access help.

"WCAP Head Start is involved with so many different community partnerships. There's resources to help you with paying for your power bill, paying for rent, and all kinds of stuff. You don't even have to be involved in YCAP in order to call them and ask where can I get help — like they'll point to it," Schaefer-Gale said.

Parent Alana Freeland of Weiser started bringing her son to the program when he was 6 months old. She said the program has helped him develop independence and social skills, and has given her the confidence to navigate a challenging personal situation as a single mother with full custody.

"It's been like very helpful and like building both of our confidence and helping me know that I can do anything with my kid," Freeland said.

She said the practical support — including access to diapers when needed — has also made a real difference.

Donations can be made using this link, by texting BABYSHOWER to 50155, or in person at your neighborhood Albertsons store on June 17th.