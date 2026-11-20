MERIDIAN, Idaho — The holiday season is officially underway at The Village at Meridian, where the community Christmas tree is now lit — even after weather forced some changes to the evening's celebration.

WATCH | The Village at Meridian lights holiday tree despite weather changes

The Village at Meridian lights holiday tree despite weather changes

While weather caused The Village to cancel its full tree lighting production, including the fireworks and a live band, the community still came out to watch the tree get lit up and enjoy pictures with Santa and some of his holiday friends.

"As elves do, we always spread Christmas joy no matter what," Joy the elf said.

I asked Santa whether he was nervous that the weather might change the night's plans.

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"Well, yes, we never knew what was going to happen when the rain comes in. And it changes everything. You have to be able to adjust," Santa said.

His elves had told me earlier that Santa might bring in some magic to make things happen — and it looked like he did.

"Well we try to do that and so forth but we got the tree lit so hey the season is begun it's here!" Santa said.

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There's more to come. The season of giving begins, along with DJ nights on the ice. Families can also write letters to Santa through Dec. 20, and the ice rink is set to open Saturday, weather permitting.

"I personally love to ice skate. It's one of my favorite things," Joy said.

"I just love to walk around and look at the lights in the trees and look in all the store windows," her friend, Jolly the elf, said.

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For Lily Smith and Katelyn Clark, just seeing the lights was enough to get them excited for the season.

"It makes me so excited for Christmas," Katelyn said.

"I love Christmas movies and Christmas music. I love like looking at Christmas lights and my family always drive around and look at different houses and it's so fun," Lilly told me.

Now, families have a whole season of lights and holiday events ahead, which can be found by checking out The Village's events page on its website.