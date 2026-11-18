MERIDIAN, Idaho — Construction is already underway on the new Revolution Concert House in Meridian, where the popular venue is relocating after 14 years in Garden City. The new site sits near Top Golf.

WATCH: Revolution Concert House moving from Garden City to Meridian near Top Golf

Revolution Concert House moving from Garden City to Meridian near Top Golf

The new concert house, Revolution 2.0, will hold about 2,300 people. The venue will have three levels of VIP balconies and a 120-person bar and restaurant that's scheduled to be open to the public every day.

Owner Creston Thornton said they've been looking for a new home for years. While the Garden City location worked for a time, it wasn't built specifically for Revolution, and Thornton said parking has been a challenge.

At the new site, concertgoers will have access to more than 1,000 parking spots, designated Uber and Lyft drop-offs, plus nearby hotels and restaurants.

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Thornton hopes this purpose-built venue will also attract artists who haven't stopped in the Treasure Valley before, with two to three events a week.

For Meridian neighbor Mary Cantori, the move sparked thoughts about the area's growth and what a closer venue could mean.

"I mean, with the younger population that's moving in because of the industries that are coming here, I would imagine there's an appeal," Cantori said.

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A closer venue would also mean less time driving in traffic for her. When I asked whether she would want to go to a concert venue in Meridian, Cantori said it would depend on cost and who's performing.

"Depends, yeah, cost and who's there," Cantori said. "It would be easier. Driving into Boise sometimes is a bit much."

I asked if she thinks it'll affect traffic in the area.

"Oh, no doubt. Everything does," Cantori said.

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The bar and restaurant will also feature pieces of music history, including a suit worn by James Brown and guitars signed by the Eagles.

The plan is to open the bar in the summer of 2027, with a full concert schedule expected by fall of 2027.

Revolution isn't quite done in Garden City. Its final show there is on Friday. Then, all eyes turn to Meridian as the venue gets ready for its next chapter.