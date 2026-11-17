MERIDIAN, Idaho — Across Meridian, neighbors are working hard to rake up fall leaves, and in some cases, volunteers are stepping in to help neighbors like Evi Keller.

WATCH: 2 free leaf recycling options in Meridian to help you clear your yard this fall

2 free leaf recycling options in Meridian to help you clear your yard this fall

"My husband's not mobile, and we had a lot of leaves because we had another tree right here and it was jam-packed and I kept trying to keep up with it and I couldn't," Keller tells me.

Keller said she also used to volunteer, raking up neighbors' yards and participating in other volunteer work for 34 years.

"We've done so many projects over time, and I've been involved in almost all of them," Keller said. "It's really nice for them to do that for me. It brought tears to my eyes last year. It really did."

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But once all of these leaves are raked and bagged, they still have to go somewhere. For Meridian residents, the city is offering two free ways to recycle them.

Residents can put out up to 10 paper leaf bags a week on their regular trash day, or look for the giant drop-off bins at eight parks across Meridian, including Settlers, Kleiner, Heroes and Tully parks.

"If we can recycle something, that's the goal," Breanna Clifford said. "To try to recycle it and reuse it for a beneficial purpose instead of just having it end up in the landfill."

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Clifford, a communications specialist with the city of Meridian, tells me these bins at Settlers Park fill up every few days.

"It is several thousand pounds every year that we actually are able to keep out of the landfill, and that's just using the drop sites. That doesn't even include the curbside pickup," Clifford said.

For Keller, these programs remind her of the importance of staying connected with your community.

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"That's what it's all about is helping the community," Keller expressed. "If we can teach our kids that from a young age, that's wonderful."

Curbside leaf collection runs through Dec. 4, and the city's drop-off sites are open through Dec. 10.