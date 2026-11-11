Linder Road overpass project enters phase two, advancing toward the long-awaited I-84 crossing in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Idaho — It has been over a year since the last update on the Linder Road overpass project, and the work is now officially in phase two — moving toward the part many drivers have been waiting for: the overpass itself.

WATCH Updates from ACHD on Linder Road overpass as the project enters phase two

Linder Road overpass enters phase two, moving toward I-84 crossing

Phase one of the project is finished. Phase two is focused on building the overpass and connecting Linder between Franklin and Overland. With more construction underway, the Ada County Highway District (ACHD) says access has been a concern for nearby neighborhoods.

"We've had concerns about, you know, the H-O-A's around here being able to access Franklin when the project starts, but we're requiring the contractor to keep both lanes open so we have the access open for them at all times," Matthew Chaney said.

The overpass will cross I-84, but it won't have freeway ramps. ACHD says that decision rests with the Idaho Transportation Department, and says adding another interchange between Ten Mile and Meridian could create more traffic problems on I-84.

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But for families traveling across the interstate for school, ACHD says the new connection could make the trip shorter.

"It'll be a lot easier for them to get their kids to school instead of going to Ten Mile or Meridian, so it cuts two miles out of their commute," Chaney said.

For Kelty Forman, Linder Road is home. She spoke with me during phase 1 of the project about watching the road she grew up on change.

"My whole life I've lived on Linder Road when it's just been like a small town and I've loved Meridian," Forman said.

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"I live on Linder Road where they're ripping out all the trees to connect the freeway, and so it's kind of a pain to get into my neighborhood sometimes," Forman said.

Now phase one is over, and phase 2 is underway.

For Forman, the connection is something she's wanted for years.

"I've always dreamed of Linder Road being connected and now that it's happening, I like, I tear up. I'm like why am I sad about this? But I'm excited too, so I, I don't know," Forman said.

ACHD says the project will be completed in fall of 2027.

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