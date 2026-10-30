Meridian approves rezoning near Ten Mile and Franklin, clearing the way for new commercial development

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The City of Meridian has approved a zoning change for part of a property at the intersection of Ten Mile and Franklin roads, a move that could reshape the corner with a broader mix of commercial development.

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Meridian rezones Ten Mile & Franklin corner for new commercial development

The property is part of the Ten Mile Christian Church campus. On Tuesday, the Meridian City Council approved a zoning change for about 12 acres of the property, moving it from neighborhood business to community business.

In simple terms, that means moving from zoning intended for smaller businesses serving nearby residents to one that allows a broader range of commercial uses serving a larger area.

The concept plan for the property shows nearly 53,000 square feet of potential commercial space, including retail stores, restaurants, office space and drive-thru businesses.

Gay Boonen has lived here for more than 20 years and has watched Meridian grow around her.

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"Well, we used to be in the country, and now we're not so much in the country," Boonen said.

Church leaders say they are looking for the right partners as the land develops.

"We want good neighbors, too, that we can have a long-term partnership with as well." Henry Boyd said.

But more development also raises questions about traffic.

"It's nicer to have restaurants and things closer to us, but the traffic on Ten Mile is just so bad, so worried about that," Boonen told me.

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According to the developer Boise Co-op, Trader Joe's, Discount Tire, Take 5 Oil Change and 7 Brew Coffee have expressed interest in the location, but none are confirmed tenants yet.

"Oh yes, absolutely, and I'd love a Trader Joe's as well, so that'd be nice," Boonen exclaimed.

While the zoning change is approved, developers say construction is still at least a year away.

Idaho News 6 will continue following this project as it moves forward.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.