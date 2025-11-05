One incumbent, one new candidate secure trustee positions in West Ada School District

MERIDIAN, Idaho — In the West Ada School District, students and families will see one familiar face back in trustee meetings, and one new face joining their board.

During this year's election, incumbent trustees in districts 1 and 3 ran for their second terms. They were challenged by newcomers who were both inspired to run, following the school board's decision to upload a 'visual display' policy that would not allow posters like the one seen below to be in classrooms all year round.

In district 3, in the West Boise area, Meghan Brown, an educator and mom, won the election by hundreds of votes. She beat out Angie Redford, who has been serving on the board for 4 years.

Anna Marie Young had stepped down weeks before election day and endorsed Brown, but her name remained on the ballot.

Brown posted to social media following the win saying, "Thank you to every volunteer who made this possible! Our message was decisively clear tonight!!!!"

In district 1 of the WASD, which encompasses much of central Meridian, around I-84, current trustee Lori Frasure was met with a close ballot battle by newcomer Dara Ezzell-Pebworth.

While early ballot reporting had Ezzell-Pebworth leading, Frasure, the current board chair, won by a few hundred votes to keep her seat on the board.

Neither incumbent attended the WASD trustee race forum held at Meridian City Hall by the League of Women Voters of Idaho in October. Both Brown and Ezzell-Pebworth were there.

