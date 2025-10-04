West Ada trustee candidates highlight test scores, inclusion concerns ahead of election

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Voters in the West Ada School District will decide between incumbent Lori Frasure and challenger Dara Ezzell-Pebworth for the District 1 trustee seat this November.

Ezzell-Pebworth, a licensed social worker and former West Ada student, said her time in the district motivated her to run.

She added that inclusion is central to her campaign. “Visible inclusion is critical, as a social worker, that’s part of our ethics. I want to bring that advocacy to these issues, and really hear the community and shift the focus more towards our students.”

She said she has heard concerns from parents about a lack of resources in schools.

“The lack of art teaching in elementary schools, some difficulties with the books and reading, and bringing the mobile libraries to elementary schools, those are some of the concerns I have heard from local parents here in Zone 1,” Ezzell-Pebworth said.

Frasure, who currently serves on the Board of Trustees, said her focus is on supporting teachers and administrators.

“The board is focused on education, the board is focused on kids’ success. We want to make sure that the school board is someone invisible; we’re really not the focus, our teachers are the focus,” she said. “Our administration supports and helps them, and we support and help our administration, and make sure that we give them the proper guidance, and that is test scores for me.”

The district drew national attention last year after administrators instructed a teacher to remove a classroom poster. In July, trustees voted 3-1 to continue the ban. Frasure, who voted in favor, called it an “easy yes.”

She said she wants voters to re-elect her because of her experience and availability. “The community has started: ‘We want board members that are parents.’ I am in a really unique position where my kids are grown, they graduated [from West Ada]. So, that’s what allows me to visit [schools] as much as I do,” Frasure said.

The League of Women Voters of Idaho will host a forum for West Ada trustee candidates on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Meridian City Hall.