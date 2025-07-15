West Ada School District confirms visual display policy regarding 'Everyone is Welcome' posters

MERIDIAN, Idaho — On Monday evening, the West Ada School District (WASD) Board of Trustees voted 3-1 to approve a "personnel conduct" policy that directs the superintendent to develop procedures to address non-compliance on a variety of issues, including professional appearance, use of district property, instances of nepotism, and most notably— "visual displays."

RELATED: 'Everyone is Welcome' message receives international support, locals continue spreading message

In a recent opinion article, Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador said that while the sign includes "positive words that seem apolitical," the overall design "reveals its true purpose: colorful letters above imagery designed to signal adherence to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion."

Labrador goes on the say that such signs do not adhere to the recently passed House Bill 41, which prohibits visual displays that "represent a political viewpoint, including but not limited to flags or banners regarding a political party, race, sexual orientation, gender, or a political ideology." Read more here.

In a statement, the West Ada School District said the new policy was created with the input of staff, the Board of Trustees, and the West Ada Education Association.

“Our focus remains on keeping classrooms welcoming and focused on student learning, while maintaining adherence with state law," said Superintendent Dr. Derek Bub.

Vice-Chair of the Board of Trustees, Rene Ozuna, was the lone dissenting vote during Monday's meeting. She said her vote was based on her belief that the new policy does not reflect the district's diverse student body.

“I believe that this policy still falls short in clearly affirming our support for the many unique backgrounds that make up our West Ada community,” said Rene Ozuna, WASD Board of Trustees Vice Chair

Those in favor included WASD Board Chair Lori Frasure. “I will be voting yes on this. We do have state law that addresses this,” said Frasure, citing Attorney General Labrador's recent comments. "I believe strongly in following state law, so for me this is an easy 'yes'."

Last week, the Boise School District clarified its own policy via a written memorandum on the subject of visual displays, saying that the "Everyone Is Welcome" poster aligns with "a foundational principle of public education — that every student, regardless of their background, is legally entitled to dignity, respect, and a sense of belonging in their school community."

Julie Edwards, a West Ada parent who participated in the public comment period of the Board of Trustees meeting, said the situation had been "inappropriately handled" and asked the trustees for further clarification on why the hands in the "Everyone Is Welcome" poster go against district policy.

The Board of Trustees did not go into detail as to why the poster goes against state law or district policy.

Earlier this year, the West Ada School District requested that its former middle-school teacher, Sara Inama, take down a poster in her classroom that showed raised hands of different colors below text that reads, "Everyone is Welcome Here."

Inama was told that the poster was political, but district representatives have yet to explain what exactly makes the sign overtly political. She has since resigned from her position within the West Ada School District and will instead teach for the Boise School District this upcoming school year.