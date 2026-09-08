New medical office building planned at Eagle View Landing amid Meridian's rapid growth

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A new medical office building is in the works at Eagle View Landing in Meridian as developers work toward completing one of the Treasure Valley's growing mixed-use developments.

Ahlquist Developers is planning a three-story medical office building at Eagle View Landing, located near Eagle Road and I-84. Construction could begin later this year, with the full development expected to be completed in 2027.

WATCH: Plans for new medical office building at Eagle View Landing in Meridian

New medical services coming to Eagle View Landing in Meridian

For some Meridian residents, the addition of healthcare options can't come soon enough.

"We need it," Ashley Ferguson, owner of The Griddle, said.

Ferguson said access to healthcare providers and specialists is something the area has been missing.

"I myself have multiple sclerosis and just recently did the Treasure Valley get an MS specialist before you just had to go to a general neurologist," Ferguson told Idaho News 6.

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Meridian neighbor, Carlie DeCock, said developments like Eagle View Landing are already transforming the surrounding neighborhood.

"I feel that it's brought in better food selections, better outdoor parks [and] recreation," DeCock said. "Everybody obviously likes the outdoors they come to the Topgolf, they want to be outdoors ... so just a sense of community has been great in the growth."

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Mark Cleverly, Ahlquist chief leasing officer, said the company is eager to expand its healthcare footprint at the development.

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"We're really excited for we we've done a lot of medical in the past and we're excited to kind of get back to some of the roots that we started with," Cleverly shared.

The medical office building is one of the final projects planned at Eagle View Landing. Ahlquist leaders said they are still finalizing plans for two additional lots — including another office building east of Topgolf and a second lot with plans for future housing.

Walking distance from Eagle View Landing, Nutex Health recently submitted an application for a micro hospital off Eagle Road, though that project is still under review.

Ferguson said the need for healthcare in the area will only grow over time.

"As people continue to age and the valley continues to grow, there's always going to be a need for more family practitioners," Ferguson said.

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