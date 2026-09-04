Ustick Road opens one lane in each direction between Ten Mile and Linder after months of being closed

MERIDIAN, Idaho — One lane in each direction is now open on Ustick Road between Ten Mile and Linder after a closure that began in December.

The Ada County Highway District closed the section to widen the road to two lanes in each direction, with a center turn lane, raised medians, 10-foot multi-use pathways on both sides of the road, and a new pedestrian bridge over Five Mile Creek.

WATCH what you need to know to navigate Ustick Road as ACHD opens one lane in each direction after months-long closure in Meridian

Ustick Road opens one lane in each direction after months-long closure in Meridian

For months, drivers had to find a way around the closed section. Kaela Erickson, who lives just down the road, said the detour pushed traffic onto nearby streets.

"Man the road closure has been an impact for sure...definitely given us more traffic on Ten Mile and then on McMillian as well since the Ustick throughput has not been there," Erickson told me.

The closure also meant fewer drivers were passing businesses along the road. Meghan Gillies, who works at a nearby liquor store, said the impact showed up in the numbers.

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"There was much more slower days. We really didn't get a ton of business until the weekend, so we did feel it. We saw it. Our numbers definitely reflected it," Gillies said.

Gillies said the closure added more than 10 minutes to her commute and that some customers went to other liquor stores because of the detour. Now that the road is back open, she said familiar faces are returning.

"A lot of my regulars were very happy and very relieved, and I started seeing more of my regulars come back because they were stopping — they were not stopping at other liquor stores anymore, they came back to us," Gillies laughed.

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ACHD Project Manager EJ Vitta said residents have long recognized the need for the improvements, even if the construction process has been frustrating.

"The residents around this area...they know it's needed but at the same time when it's happening they just want to get it done...and that's our goal...we just want to push as hard as we can get this project done with get it completed," Vitta explained.

Gillies said she is looking forward to what the finished project will mean for the surrounding neighborhoods.

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"All of those neighborhoods are full of kiddos...they're full of big old families that love to walk their dogs and stuff, so I'm excited for them. I think this will be a huge positive change in that neighborhood," Gillies said.

ACHD says construction will continue through the end of October. Drivers should expect dust and delays or plan an alternate route.

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